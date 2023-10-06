Texoma Local
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail

Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -A woman in jail after stealing a car and fleeting from police.

Thursday, Calera Police started the pursuit on U.S. 69.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Teona Jackson took the Main Street exit in Durant where she ran through a series of road blocks.

They say she almost hit several people before the pursuit ended.

Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.

