Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war

A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army...
A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army has died in combat.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army has died in combat.

“I know my son was strong and that’s how I remember him,” said Warren Medlin, father of Dalton Medlin.

Dalton Medlin, 24, was born and raised in Denison, “had a good childhood, lot of friends,” Warren said.

After graduating from Denison High School, he went straight into the military.

“From a very young age, he always wanted to be in the military, he was just fascinated with it,” said Warren.

Medlin was an Infantryman in the U.S. Army for four years.

“He came to me one day and said, ‘I’m trying to save money to go to Ukraine,’” Warren said.

The Military Times reported that he joined the ‘Chosen Company’ at the beginning of this year, comprised of military veterans who volunteered to fight with Ukrainians against Russia’s invasion.

“It was like a calling to him, he felt like he needed to go, and he did,” Warren added.

A fellow solider in his unit told Military Times that Medlin was killed September 26 during a reconnaissance mission.

“He died in battle, he died bravely, he died leading the charge into battle and he was loved by those that he fought with, he was loved and embraced by the Ukrainian people and they loved him in return, he was fighting for people who couldn’t protect themselves, who couldn’t fight for themselves from a hostile aggressor,” Warren shared.

His father said they’ve been unable to recover his son’s remains, “we don’t know what’s going to happen, we don’t know when he’s going to come home, closure is out of the question until we get him home,” Warren said.

A father who supported his son in everything he did, “it was scary, but he did a very good job of protecting us from understanding how bad it was, I would trade places with him in an instant.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Manhunt continues for suspect who fatally shot motorist, injured deputy in Garvin County
Whitesboro Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole two statues off of a porch of...
Police searching for statue-stealing thief in Whitesboro
Wednesday night’s heavy downpour was a welcome site in parts of Grayson County.
Long awaited rain floods parts of Texoma
At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Whitesboro Police got a call about a disturbance at the 7/11...
Two men arrested for burglary after altercation inside Whitesboro gas station
Baseball lovers, get excited! Sherman will be home to a Mid-America league baseball team.
Sherman to get a minor league baseball team

Latest News

Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail
Over the past few years, new equipment technologies and practice methods have been rolled out...
New gear, practice methods: are football concussions decreasing?
The CEO said the main site will go through phases of a makeover.
Boys and Girls Club preparing for growth in Sherman
The CEO said the main site will go through phases of a makeover.
The Boys and Girls Club preparing for growth in Sherman