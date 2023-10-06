Gusty Friday Night

Friday has been sunny and a little warmer than Thursday. But our days of above average Fall temperatures will finally end tomorrow. A cold front is currently moving through Texoma from the North to the South. By 9 or 10pm tonight, all of Texoma will feel gustier winds between 15-25mph that will bring much cooler temperatures. Saturday morning will begin in the upper 40s then top out in the afternoon in the upper 60s. Now that’s what I call Fall weather! It will be a delightful weekend for any and all outdoor Fall plans.

Temperatures will slowly rise each day after Saturday with Texoma entering a dry pattern with no rain chances on the horizon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s on Thursday as another cold front will move through. It’s too soon to know if any rain will come with that front, but at the moment it looks dry.

Grab a light jacket and enjoy the weekend!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

