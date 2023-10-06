New gear, practice methods: are football concussions decreasing?

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - According to the CDC, football has the highest concussion rates. However, over the past few years equipment companies and coaches have aimed to reduce head injuries.

Wilson N. Jones Emergency Physician, Dr. James Frame, said there is a spike in concussion rates during football season.

Denison High School Football is one program adopting these new methods. Athletic trainer, Christian Cabello, said the school has reduced the amount of hits the athletes take by having less than three contact practices a week.

“We’re limiting the amount of contact, but we’re still simulating what we need to for the game,” Cabello said.

Cabello said the team has also been proactive in using modern gear with technologies that better protect players.

“We added these guardian caps, it is just a padded cover that goes over the helmets,” Cabello said, “It’s supposed to reduce the amount of impact whenever they get hit,”

New technologies can also be found inside the helmets. Cabello said the team has an option for helmets that are tailored to each athlete’s head to be more padded and snug.

Dr. Frame said these custom helmets do better protect athletes, but no helmet is fully concussion-proof.

“There’s still some cerebral spinal fluid and water that sits around the brain and still allows for the brain to move around within the skull,” Dr. Frame said.

He said new technology and practice styles are a step in the right direction.

“We’ve seen about a third decrease and that’s been very encouraging,” Dr. Frame said.

The decrease can be seen among the yellowjacket football team.

“There’s been a decrease in the number of concussions that we’ve had,” Cabello said.

Decreasing some of the threat in a high-impact, sometimes dangerous sport.

