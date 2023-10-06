University of Oklahoma NROTC runners bring Red River Rivalry game ball through Texoma

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Getting ready for a big game takes commitment and endurance.

“We’re excited to get there,” University of Oklahoma NROTC Platoon Sergeant Mariah Gahl said. “I mean, this is a big deal to us. We’ve been training all year and it’s going great.”

The hope is this road will lead to victory.

“We’re all out here pushing each other,” Gahl said. “It means a lot to us to support our football team, especially against our biggest rival.”

These runners are carrying the game ball 200 miles from Norman, Oklahoma to Dallas, Texas for the Red River Rivalry between Texas and OU.

“This is the 26th year we’ve been doing this,” University of Oklahoma NROTC 4th Class Midshipman Luisangel Garcia said. “It’s been an honor just to be part of this.”

Every year, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps groups from OU and Texas run a game ball from each school all the way to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. On Thursday, the Sooners passed through Grayson County.

After the three day run, midshipmen runners from both Texas and OU will arrive in Dallas Friday night for a game of flag football.

“We just kind of just build comradery between the two units,” Garcia said.

“It’s a big deal to us to go and compete against Texas,” Gahl said. “The tradition is that if we beat them, then our football team will win as well.”

The real rivalry happens Saturday, starting with the battalion commanders of each unit presenting the game ball to the officials, thus kicking off the 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.