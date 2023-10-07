Coal County Public Library in need of financial support

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - “Anytime you go in there, you’ll see a bunch of kids on there and learning and engaging and doing something constructive. So, this is a very positive force for the city, for the county and for the region,” Executive Director of Southeast Oklahoma Library System, Michael Hull said.

Every day, the doors of the Coal County Public Library are open, from books to computers, the library is a valuable resource.

Now the library says it needs help.

“The system, we take care of the books, the staffing materials, equipment, furniture. in this case, the county takes care of the building itself, but the utilities are handled locally,” Hull continued.

The city of Coalgate usually pays the utilities but stopped footing the bill over a year ago.

" They were in a budget crunch in the city manager at that time discovered that no one could find a signed agreement or a signed commitment to pay the utilities,” Hull shared.

For three months, the county paid the utilities, then the Southeast Oklahoma Library System paid the bills for the next three months.

“When we were unable to continue that anymore, some local donations were made that kept utilities going,” he replied.

The library recently found out there’s an ordinance dating back to 1980, that says the city is responsible for paying the utilities.

The council will review the document and vote at the end of the month on whether they will resume paying the bills or not

In the meantime, residents are being asked to speak up.

“I would like to ask any of the citizens of the city of Coalgate to reach out to their city council person to let them know that they support the library,” Hull asked.

Because the library wants to continue to support the community.

