Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bouanga scores twice to reach MLS-leading 19 goals. LAFC eliminates Austin from playoff contention

Dénis Bouanga scored twice to extend his MLS lead to 19 goals this season and LAFC eliminated Austin from playoff contention with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night
(WTVG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored twice to extend his MLS lead to 19 goals this season and LAFC eliminated Austin from playoff contention with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Bouanga recorded his fifth multi-score game of the season, the second-most in a single season in club history behind Carlos Vela's seven in 2019.

LAFC (14-10-9) has won six of the eight all-time meetings, with Austin winning the other two.

Austin (10-15-8) was coming off a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Wednesday to snap a club-record 10-match winless run in all competitions.

Timothy Tillman opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Bouanga hammered in a penalty kick just before halftime. Bouanga made it 3-0 in the 54th and Cristian Olivera gave LAFC a four-goal lead in the 68th.

Leo Väisänen scored his first MLS goal for Austin in the 75th and they benefited from Giorgio Chiellini’s own goal in second-half stoppage time.

LAFC has totaled nine goals in two games this week after a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army...
Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war
Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
The Coal County Public Library is asking for support from the community to help keep the...
Coal County Public Library in need of financial support
Over the past few years, new equipment technologies and practice methods have been rolled out...
New gear, practice methods: are football concussions decreasing?

Latest News

Jáder Obrian’s goal in the 57th minute helps FC Dallas tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1
Lopez’ scoop-and-score lifts Southern Utah past Tarleton State, 27-26
Criss accounts for 4 TDs - 2 in the final 6 minutes - to help ULL beat Texas State 34-30
.
Alex Tecza’s pair of long TD runs pushes Navy past North Texas 27-24