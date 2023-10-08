Carter County crash sends man to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A California man was flown to a local hospital after a crash in Carter County Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man was driving his SUV north on I-35 when another car allegedly cut him off.

The SUV’s driver slammed on the brakes and lost control of the car, which drove off the road and rolled several times.

The driver was flown to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore with internal injuries.

