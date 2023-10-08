Texoma Local
Carter County crash sends man to hospital

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A California man was flown to a local hospital after a crash in Carter County Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man was driving his SUV north on I-35 when another car allegedly cut him off.

The SUV’s driver slammed on the brakes and lost control of the car, which drove off the road and rolled several times.

The driver was flown to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore with internal injuries.

