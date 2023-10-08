Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation meeting and festival wraps up with State of the Nation Address

The annual Chickasaw Nation Meeting and Festival drew to a close Saturday
The annual Chickasaw Nation Meeting and Festival drew to a close Saturday(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICKASAW NATION, Okla.(KXII) -The annual Chickasaw Nation Meeting and Festival drew to a close Saturday, culminating in a significant moment: Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation address.

This year’s gathering held special significance as it marked the 40th anniversary of the ratification of the Chickasaw Nation Constitution.

Governor Anoatubby’s address highlighted the remarkable journey of the Chickasaw Nation over the past four decades, focusing on the tribe’s subsequent business growth in hospitality, manufacturing, governmental and educational partnerships.Anoatubby also spoke about upcoming sustainability projects to improve water infrastructure in Mill Creek, Lone Grove, Sulphur, and Tishomingo.

