Chickasaw Nation meeting and festival wraps up with State of the Nation Address

CHICKASAW NATION, Okla.(KXII) -The annual Chickasaw Nation Meeting and Festival drew to a close Saturday, culminating in a significant moment: Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation address.

This year’s gathering held special significance as it marked the 40th anniversary of the ratification of the Chickasaw Nation Constitution.

Governor Anoatubby’s address highlighted the remarkable journey of the Chickasaw Nation over the past four decades, focusing on the tribe’s subsequent business growth in hospitality, manufacturing, governmental and educational partnerships.Anoatubby also spoke about upcoming sustainability projects to improve water infrastructure in Mill Creek, Lone Grove, Sulphur, and Tishomingo.

