Edmond man hospitalized after Stephens Co crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Stephens County.

An Edmond man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign in Stephens County and hit another car, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP’s report stated that Kelvin Kimble was stopped at the stop sign while another car was driving East on Highway 7. Kimble drove forward and the cars collided.

Kimble was pinned in his car for about 40 minutes.

Troopers said the Central Volunteer Firefighters used the jaws of life to get him out.

He was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition with neck and chest injuries.

The other driver was treated and released.

