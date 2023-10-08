Lost Street Brewing Company holds Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, Lost Street Brewing Company in downtown Durant hosted their very own Oktoberfest celebration.

Mike Reich came all the way from Louisiana to visit friends and check out the event, and he said it was better than he could’ve imagined.

“I’ve been to celebrations before, but nothing like this,” Reich said. “When you’ve got beer on tap, you’ve got lederhosen, you’ve got weenie dogs running. My gosh, what else could you have asked for?”

Drew Dewald is one of the brewers at Lost Street Brewing Company and he said that their family’s German heritage inspired them to have some fun with the tradition in Durant.

“We’re German,” Dewald said. “We see what those guys are doing over there in Munich and we say, ‘You know what? Let’s give it a try. Let’s have some fun here in Durant.’”

There was music, tons of German food and beer, and a ton of games like hammerschlagen, a game where players take turns hammering their nail as deep as possible into a wooden stump.

“The closest person to the end was the winner, and we ended up breaking the hammer,” hammerschlagen champion Tanner Jacobs said. “I was the closest one to the end, so I won.”

Of course, no Oktoberfest is complete without some genuine German attire like dirndls, Bavarian hats, and even lederhosen.

“You look at hats, look at shirts, and then when you see a perfect pair of lederhosen, you say that right there is for me, and that’s what happened to me today,” Reich said.

This was Reich’s first Oktoberfest, and he says he’s already excited for next year.

“I don’t know where it’s going to lead,” Reich said. “Is it going to take me to another Oktoberfest? Is it going to bring me back here to Durant next year? Or maybe, possibly this pair of leader hosen is going to take me all the way to Germany for the ultimate Oktoberfest.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.