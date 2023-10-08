Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pottsboro hosts annual Frontier Day festival

Since 1876, people have been flocking to Friendship Park in Pottsboro to enjoy the annual Frontier Day festival.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Since 1876, people have been flocking to Friendship Park in Pottsboro to enjoy the annual Frontier Day festival.

“Pottsboro is a great, great community,” Artech Pest Elimination owner and Frontier Day event sponsor Bobby Defir said. “They really take care of each other, and they take care of this deal every year.”

There was delicious food and a ton of fun for kids including giant slides, games, a dunk tank, and even balloon animals.

As with any good festival, there was also plenty of live music.

One of the most entertaining and least appetizing events of the day was the bug eating contest where contestants competed to see who could finish their bowl of bugs the fastest.

“I lost those last 2 years and I lost sleep over that actually,” bug eating contest champion Bobby Hancock said. “It’s good to be back on top and I look forward to next year defending the crown again.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail
A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army...
Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Bells residents are upset after council voted to raise the property tax rate by 42%.
Bells City Council approves 42% property tax rate increase
The tour will be through downtown Sherman with spooky stories each step of the way.
Sherman hosting haunted history tour

Latest News

Since 1876, people have been flocking to Friendship Park in Pottsboro to enjoy the annual...
Pottsboro hosts annual Frontier Day festival
Over the past few years, new equipment technologies and practice methods have been rolled out...
New gear, practice methods: are football concussions decreasing?
The Coal County Public Library is asking for support from the community to help keep the...
Coal County Public Library in need of financial support
Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail