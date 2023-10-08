Pottsboro hosts annual Frontier Day festival

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Since 1876, people have been flocking to Friendship Park in Pottsboro to enjoy the annual Frontier Day festival.

“Pottsboro is a great, great community,” Artech Pest Elimination owner and Frontier Day event sponsor Bobby Defir said. “They really take care of each other, and they take care of this deal every year.”

There was delicious food and a ton of fun for kids including giant slides, games, a dunk tank, and even balloon animals.

As with any good festival, there was also plenty of live music.

One of the most entertaining and least appetizing events of the day was the bug eating contest where contestants competed to see who could finish their bowl of bugs the fastest.

“I lost those last 2 years and I lost sleep over that actually,” bug eating contest champion Bobby Hancock said. “It’s good to be back on top and I look forward to next year defending the crown again.”

