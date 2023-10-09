Texoma Local
16th annual Texoma Striper Challenge benefits Denison Boys & Girls Club

35 boats set sail on Lake Texoma in hopes of catching striped base and supporting the cause.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lake Texoma anglers cast lines on Lake Texoma for the 16th annual Texoma Striper Challenge benefiting the Denison Boys & Girls Club on Monday.

Denison Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, Ron Nixon, said the challenge is a very important fundraiser for the non-profit.

“It goes for all of our programs, for our staffing, for our scholarships,” Nixon said.

The club’s mission is to enable all young people to be productive citizens.

“We really strive to have those programs each and every day of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character,” Nixon said.

35 boats made up of community members and local businesses set sail with hopes of catching striped bass while supporting a good cause.

“They’ll go out on their boats from seven to about noon, fishing, lots of striper fishing,” Nixon said.

When the anglers are back on shore, each boat has its catches weighed.

The biggest catch for this year’s derby weighed in at 9 lbs 8 oz. and was caught by Dylan Lyons with Pottsboro-based DW’s Guide Service and his team.

“Our team had a great day, we caught a lot of big fish and had a lot of fun,” Lyons said.

It was also a win for the Boys & Girls Club too, thousands of dollars were raised from this year’s derby to benefit the non-profit.

