ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was sentenced to two years for theft from the Chickasaw Nation.

According to a press release, Christopher Covington, 43, plead guilty in March 2022 to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Covington was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $486,431 in restitution.

