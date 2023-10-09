Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore downtown survey asks residents to pitch ideas for future downtown projects

Ardmore downtown survey asks residents to pitch ideas for future downtown projects
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ardmore released a questionnaire asking citizens 15 questions for their input on what they’d like to see as future projects downtown.

Joann Gilbert and Rosemary Lee with Texoma Trading Post on Main says they would like to see more businesses on the west side of downtown, “We need more business down on this end, the other end of main street has the depot which is very popular, so we’ve been talking with other business on how we can get more business down at this end,” Gilbert said.

From improving infrastructure to expanding businesses, the questionnaire helps city planners take community feedback and enhance the downtown Ardmore experience.

“I think its a great idea, honestly this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Lauren Bradford with Main Street Coffee said. “I think its really cool, I think its important to get other people’s opinions on it, I like it a lot I’m glad they’re doing it,” she added.

Nathan Hicks visits downtown Ardmore often, and says after last week’s heavy rains that caused major flooding in the Depot District, the infrastructure could be improved.

“They definitely need to look into the drainage, because they definitely had a situation that took some cars, it happened right over there,” Hicks said.

“Our owner Ruth worked that day, and the streets were flooded, and she had a hard time leaving, and down at that end by the depot, it was halfway up the vehicles,” Rosemary Lee with the Texoma Trading Post added.

You can take the online survey yourself here or by visiting the city of Ardmore’s facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Carter County crash sends man to hospital
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Crash graphic
Edmond man hospitalized after Stephens Co crash
Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in...
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

Latest News

Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and United Way adventure pack raffle
Soar to new heights with Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and United Way adventure pack raffle
Ardmore Police are investigating a series of recent shootings including one at the Big 5...
One man shot following shooting at Ardmore apartment complex
Davis welcomes Daffodil Aisle Event Center to chamber of commerce
Davis welcomes Daffodil Aisle Event Center to chamber of commerce
Ardmore PD on the hunt for two suspects after a series of shootings claim one man’s life
Ardmore PD on the hunt for two suspects after a series of shootings claim one man’s life