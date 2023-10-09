Ardmore downtown survey asks residents to pitch ideas for future downtown projects

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ardmore released a questionnaire asking citizens 15 questions for their input on what they’d like to see as future projects downtown.

Joann Gilbert and Rosemary Lee with Texoma Trading Post on Main says they would like to see more businesses on the west side of downtown, “We need more business down on this end, the other end of main street has the depot which is very popular, so we’ve been talking with other business on how we can get more business down at this end,” Gilbert said.

From improving infrastructure to expanding businesses, the questionnaire helps city planners take community feedback and enhance the downtown Ardmore experience.

“I think its a great idea, honestly this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Lauren Bradford with Main Street Coffee said. “I think its really cool, I think its important to get other people’s opinions on it, I like it a lot I’m glad they’re doing it,” she added.

Nathan Hicks visits downtown Ardmore often, and says after last week’s heavy rains that caused major flooding in the Depot District, the infrastructure could be improved.

“They definitely need to look into the drainage, because they definitely had a situation that took some cars, it happened right over there,” Hicks said.

“Our owner Ruth worked that day, and the streets were flooded, and she had a hard time leaving, and down at that end by the depot, it was halfway up the vehicles,” Rosemary Lee with the Texoma Trading Post added.

You can take the online survey yourself here or by visiting the city of Ardmore’s facebook page.

