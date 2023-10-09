Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect of a robbery.

According to a social media post, it happened on October 3rd, between 2 and 4 a.m., in the Southwest district. Police are looking for surveillance footage from people who live between Broadway and Myall Streets, from Rockford Road to a few blocks past Commerce Street.

The suspect is male, wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a ballcap. He may be wearing a blue jacket over the sweatshirt.

If you have any information, contact Detective Landon Gary at (580) 221-2515 or lgary@ardmorecity.org.

The Ardmore Police Department is requesting the public's assistance regarding an ongoing investigation into a robbery of... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, October 5, 2023

