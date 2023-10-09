Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect of a robbery.
According to a social media post, it happened on October 3rd, between 2 and 4 a.m., in the Southwest district. Police are looking for surveillance footage from people who live between Broadway and Myall Streets, from Rockford Road to a few blocks past Commerce Street.
The suspect is male, wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a ballcap. He may be wearing a blue jacket over the sweatshirt.
If you have any information, contact Detective Landon Gary at (580) 221-2515 or lgary@ardmorecity.org.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.