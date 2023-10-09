Texoma Local
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The balloons flying through the sky over Southwest Oklahoma are a part of an event that began in New Mexico and have made their way to our area.

The event is the Gordon Bennett Balloon Race. The race began in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 7, 2023.

Gas balloons within the race are guided by pilots from around the globe and their goal is to make it the farthest. The balloons are being tracked by the FAA and the military to make sure everyone is in compliance with laws.

This event started way back in 1906.

You can track the balloons on your own here.

One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler(KSWO)

