Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boswell man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country

A Boswell man was found guilty by a federal jury of one county of involuntary manslaughter in...
A Boswell man was found guilty by a federal jury of one county of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man was found guilty by a federal jury of one county of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

According to a press release, Chase Rocha, 21, caused the death of a victim by shooting her in the chest with a single-action revolver on January 24, 2023.

The crime occurred in Choctaw County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Carter County crash sends man to hospital
Crash graphic
Edmond man hospitalized after Stephens Co crash
A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army...
Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war
Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Ada man sentenced for theft
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect
A man was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday morning.
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
The Ardmore main street authority is hosting a pecan festival on November 11th.
Oklahoma Pecan Festival accepting vendors for Nov celebration