Boswell man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man was found guilty by a federal jury of one county of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

According to a press release, Chase Rocha, 21, caused the death of a victim by shooting her in the chest with a single-action revolver on January 24, 2023.

The crime occurred in Choctaw County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.