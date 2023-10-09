Choctaw Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -While Columbus Day is still one of the 11 federal holidays, many have stopped celebrating it as such, and now recognize it as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“The Choctaw Nation is just so grateful to have so many people who recognize and support Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Cheyhoma Dugger, Director of Development and Membership at the Choctaw Cultural Center.

In Durant, the Choctaw Nation not only celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day but also Heritage Day.

“Our cultural services department comes out and we host informational booths on the services we offer,” Dugger said, “and we also do a lot of cultural demonstrations, we offer workshops and classes throughout the day, just to celebrate culture and heritage.”

According to the U.S. Embassy, Columbus Day has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1937.

“I grew up hearing the words Columbus Day and even trying to celebrate that despite the fact that it was quite a horrific experience,” Dugger shared. But she isn’t the only one.

“I also was raised with Columbus Day and, you know, had to engage in some uncomfortable things that we would do in classes,” said Sandy Vigil, Director of Education at the Choctaw Cultural Center.

But now generations to come will have a better outlook of this day, “for children to be able to grow up with Indigenous Peoples Day and to be able to celebrate history and culture of whatever tribe or reservation they’re living in or around, and to celebrate those things I think is so incredible,” Dugger said.

And they want people to know that they are still here and thriving, “we’ve overcome,” Vigil said, “look at everything that we have, we have education, we have our own government system, we are sovereign, we are here and we are proud.”

