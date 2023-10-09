Texoma Local
Denison to celebrate Eisenhower’s 133rd birthday Saturday

On Saturday, Denison will celebrate the 133rd birthday of President Dwight Eisenhower.
On Saturday, Denison will celebrate the 133rd birthday of President Dwight Eisenhower.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Denison will celebrate the 133rd birthday of President Dwight Eisenhower.

The Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site announced that themselves and the City of Denison have many events planned to celebrate President Eisenhower’s birthday.

Festivities will start at 9 a.m. with a sunrise brick dedication service at the Eisenhower Veteran’s Monument.

Eisenhower Birthplace will celebrate between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with cake, a 1940s fashion show, free tours, and more.

The Perrin Air Force Museum will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Red River Railroad Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

