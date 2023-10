DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant man is in jail after stabbing his brother.

Durant Police said James Buckhanan, 30, stabbed his brother Stephen, 33, several times.

This all happened in the 1100 block of North 4th Avenue after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Stephen was air-flighted to McKinney in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.