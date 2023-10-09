Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The NFL and organizers in Los Angeles want to bring a distinctly American sport into the world’s largest sports festival with the addition of flag football.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press and EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who want to bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

Two people familiar with a proposal from the Los Angeles organizing committee told The Associated Press on Monday that the committee had delivered its proposal to the International Olympic Committee, setting it up for a vote at the IOC’s meeting that starts Friday in Mumbai, India. The people did not want to be named because the LA committee was expected to release the information later Monday.

Other sports on the list included baseball and softball — which were in the Tokyo Games in 2021 but will not be played next year in Paris — lacrosse, squash and cricket, a sport with a much wider global reach that will go over well in Brisbane, Australia, which is hosting in 2032, and in India, where the vote will take place.

Out is breakdancing, which will be a one-and-done after its debut in Paris next year. Others not making the cut: motorsports, kickboxing and karate.

Unclear is whether other sports will have to trim the number of disciplines to help the IOC adhere to the limit it set of 10,500 athletes at a Summer Olympics. The addition of five team sports will inflate the number of participants.

Flag football is a less-violent cousin of America’s most popular sport, one the NFL has been selling in Europe, Mexico and Japan for decades. This year, the NFL placed three games in London and two games in Germany on its schedule.

Flag football, in which “tackles” are made by pulling a flag off a belt worn by each player, would be a 5-on-5 affair played on a 50-yard field. There aren’t offensive and defensive linemen. At the World Games last year, the U.S. men won the gold medal, but the women fell to Mexico in the final.

While flag football will feel familiar to the home fans, cricket will be a steep learning curve. Hugely popular in India, Australia and Britain, it is virtually unknown in the United States. A version called Twenty20 — a shorter version of the original game — is proposed for the schedule in Los Angeles. Cricket was played once before at the Olympics — in Paris in 1900.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Carter County crash sends man to hospital
Crash graphic
Edmond man hospitalized after Stephens Co crash
A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army...
Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war
Jackson faces many charges, including driving under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle.
Bryan Co. pursuit lands one woman in jail

Latest News

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani ally
‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani allies
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege on Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting