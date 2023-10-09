Texoma Local
Is it time to re-enroll in Medicaid? What you need to know

During the pandemic, the federal government stopped states from kicking people off of Medicaid, but that's not the case anymore.
During the pandemic, the federal government stopped states from kicking people off of Medicaid, but that’s not the case anymore.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - During the pandemic, the federal government stopped states from kicking people off of Medicaid, but that’s not the case anymore.

“If you are on Medicaid at some point you’re gonna have to requalify,” Mercy Ardmore Community president Daryle Voss said. “There was a waiver period where you didn’t have to requalify, but that ended in April so if you’re on medicaid today you will have to get requalified to continue to recieve benefits.”

Voss said during the pandemic it was important for as many people as possible to have healthcare insurance, so the federal government made sure states didn’t kick people off of Medicaid. But now that automatic re-enrollment is over, including Sonnercare and CHIP.

“We want to make sure they continue to have access to healthcare, and not have to find out in an emergency situation that they don’t have coverage, the added stress of that,” Voss said.

To requalify, Oklahomans can visit mysoonercare.org, Texans can visit yourtexasbenefits.com.

“Go through that process, see if you requalify,” Voss said. “If you don’t , I would recommend that folks get out and visit federal sites and exchanges at healthcare.gov. There’s several different products you can access through the federal government.”

For more help signing up for the federal healthcare exchanges, Blue Cross Blue Shield is hosting enrollment fairs at Mercy Ardmore on October 10th and October 24th.

