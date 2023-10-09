Texoma Local
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary

A man was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday morning.

According to a social media post from the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Hillard, 30, was taken into custody during the arrest.

Hillard is facing burglary and theft charges in at least seven Texas counties, including Cooke.

According to a press release, Hillard attempted to shoot a Marshall County Deputy during arrest and now faces attempted murder charges in Oklahoma.

