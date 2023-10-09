Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Neighborhood coordinates Halloween displays to transform street into Barbieland

A Utah neighborhood coordinated their Halloween displays to incorporate the Barbie theme. (Source: Kenzie's Events/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Gray News) – A neighborhood in Utah has transformed into Barbieland for Halloween, with a dozen homes participating in the fun.

The Daybreak neighborhood in the town of South Jordan managed to get 12 homeowners to coordinate their Halloween displays to incorporate the Barbie theme.

Party stylist company Kenzie’s Events posted a video to TikTok showing off all the houses they worked on, saying that the neighborhood has become a popular destination in October known for its decorations. This year, the neighbors wanted to coordinate a Barbieland theme.

“When all the neighbors decide to turn their neighborhood into Barbieland!” Kenzie’s Events captioned the TikTok video. “I loved helping with some of these projects.”

Each house has a different concept, while all keeping within the Barbieland theme.

The house concepts include:

  1. Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, with cowboy décor and elements of the Old West
  2. Barbie Graveyard, complete with Barbie skeletons, pink coffins, and pink gravestones (with one honoring Barbie creator Ruth Handler)
  3. Weird Barbie, with abstract configurations full of rainbow colors
  4. Classic Barbie Dreamhouse, with tons of pink décor, a Barbie closet stocked full of pink clothes, and a vanity mirror and chair for Barbie to get ready
  5. Haunted Barbie, which mixes classic Halloween elements like skeletons and ghosts with pops of Barbie pink
  6. Disco Barbie, an ode to the movie’s dance scene, featuring a pink DJ station and disco ball
  7. Pool Barbie, with inflatable pool toys, flamingos, and even a pink waterslide
  8. “Hi Barbie!” house with cardboard cutouts of actors from the movie
  9. Beach Barbie, complete with pink fishing nets, beach balls and flamingos
  10. Barbie Barn, with bales of hay, pink cowgirl hats and flags, and pink pumpkins
  11. Classic Barbie, with pink Adirondack chairs on the front porch, pink lanterns and flowers
  12. Real World House, an undecorated home with a sign that says “Real World This Way,” signifying the departure of Barbieland

The Daybreak neighborhood is certainly on trend with the Barbieland theme, as the Halloween & Costume Association anticipates Barbie to be the top costume of 2023.

The neighborhood is located about 22 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Carter County crash sends man to hospital
A man was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday morning.
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Crash graphic
Edmond man hospitalized after Stephens Co crash
Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in...
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

Latest News

The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Afghans reel from the earthquake that killed thousands
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
35 boats set sail on Lake Texoma in hopes of catching striped base and supporting the cause.
16th annual Texoma Striper Challenge benefits Denison Boys & Girls Club
Over the weekend, Bigfoot fans gathered for the 17th Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference.
Honobia hosts 17th Bigfoot Festival
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats