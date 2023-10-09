Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.

According to troopers, a 2020 Ford truck was heading west on Highway 3 when it crossed the center line and ran off the road.

The driver then overcorrected and rolled before the truck landed on its head.

The driver, 38-year-old Alan Speligene was flown to St. Michaels hospital in stable condition with internal injuries.

