Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
According to troopers, a 2020 Ford truck was heading west on Highway 3 when it crossed the center line and ran off the road.
The driver then overcorrected and rolled before the truck landed on its head.
The driver, 38-year-old Alan Speligene was flown to St. Michaels hospital in stable condition with internal injuries.
