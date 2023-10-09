Texoma Local
Oklahoma Pecan Festival accepting vendors for Nov celebration

The Ardmore main street authority is hosting a pecan festival on November 11th.
The Ardmore main street authority is hosting a pecan festival on November 11th.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The Ardmore main street authority is hosting a pecan festival on November 11th.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include various pecan-themed activities such as pecan barbecue, pies, soaps, and even carvings.

There will also be a baking contest, hourly tree giveaway, and a cornhole tournament.

The Main Street Authority said they are accepting vendors now.

Visit the o-k-pecan festival.com website to learn more about the new festival.

