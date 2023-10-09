Soar to new heights with Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and United Way adventure pack raffle

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and the United Way are partnering up with an adventure pack raffle, with one lucky winner to receive a thrilling high-adrenaline experience.

Executive EMS Director Bob Hargis says the raffle winner gets a chance to go skydiving, while also helping out local organizations and first responders, “Super prizes, entry is only $10, and all the proceeds go to the United way.”

Amber Rohrig with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service says the adventure pack includes two free jumps with Skydive Spaceland in Dallas, a trip to Lake Murray Watersports, exclusive family access to The Clubhouse in Ardmore and more.

“This is actually the premium first aid kit that they’ll get with it, its got 400 pieces in it, as well as a private CPR first aid class that we will teach anywhere in Carter County, so their whole family can get CPR certified before they go jump out of a airplane if they’d like,” Rohrig stated.

And the money made from the raffle goes to the United Way of Southern Oklahoma, helping 24 different agencies in Texoma like S.O.A.S. get the resources they need.

“Just the way they supported us, we were able to bring awareness to cardiac health and CPR training to the community,” Rohrig added.

Hargis says this year United Way hopes to raise one million dollars, “Each one of the United Way partner agencies helps do the fundraising, but they’re also the recipients of the funding at the end of each year.”

You can secure your raffle tickets now until New Year’s eve here or by visiting the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service Facebook page, where the winner will be announced live.

