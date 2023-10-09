Texoma Local
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in Choctaw County Saturday evening.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in Choctaw County Saturday evening.

the crash happened around 9:21 p.m. on the intersection of Highway 271 and Highway 70 near Broken Broken.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Ford truck was turning north on Highway 271 when it hit a 2010 Dodge truck heading west on Highway 70.

The driver of the 2020 Ford truck,28-year-old Stana Mccullough was taken to Choctaw Memorial Hospital and admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.

Her 72-year-old passenger was flown to Medical City Plano with head and arm injuries. Two child passengers in the ford were not injured.

The driver of the 2010 Dodge truck was flown to St Francis Hospital and admitted with leg and head injuries.

