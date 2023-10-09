Warmer and Windier Days Ahead

Overall, this weekend saw ideal Fall weather across Texoma. Even though temperatures increased around 10 degrees for Sunday, it still put Texoma’s average high temperature at the seasonal average.

Monday will see the return of high temperatures in the 80s as southern winds bring in warmer and moister air. Wind speeds start to increase on Tuesday, which will lead to cloudier skies Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday. Winds will be very gusty on Wednesday, but temperatures should stay a little lower due to the cloudier skies.

Our next cold front is now looking to arrive early Friday morning. Rain chances still look slim to none, but some models are showing some light showers associated with the overnight front. There’s still some uncertainty regarding rain chances, but the cold front will definitely make for a much cooler weekend with highs forecasted in the upper 60s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

