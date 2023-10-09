Windy by Wednesday, Next Front Arrives Friday

Look for a mostly clear and mild night, lows near 60, light southeasterly winds. This is warmer than the past few nights but close to average. Expect mostly sunny skies on a warm Tuesday, highs about 10 degrees above average in the upper 80s, southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph. A few spots could hit the lower 90s along and west of I-35!

Winds pick up markedly mid-week as the surface pressure gradient tightens up, making for stout southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday, with gusts reaching 35 mph on Thursday.

A “dry” cold front passes Friday, and it will make for a noticeable change in our environment, northerly winds up to 30 mph from the north will push lows into the 50s by Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures, lows in the 40s, are expected by Sunday and Monday morning as surface high pressure settles overhead. No significant chance of rain is indicated during the 7-day period.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.