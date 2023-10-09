Texoma Local
Wynnewood man flown to the hospital after Garvin Co. crash

A Wynnewood man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Garvin County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Wynnewood man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Garvin County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2015 Buick Encore was driving north on I-35 while a semi-truck was merging onto the highway.

The driver attempted to pass an another vehicle and into the back of the semi-truck.

The driver, 44-year-old Samuel Rigsby was flown to OU Medical and admitted in stable condition with head injuries.

