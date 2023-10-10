Texoma Local
Denison breaks ground on Denison Rising project downtown

The land has been untouched since the fire, four years ago, and now the city of Denison is ready with plans to re-build.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “A really sad day in Denison, a lot of history went away that day,” replied Holley Jolly Homes’ Joshua Holley.

On October 9th, 2019, a fire burned three buildings in Denison’s historic downtown district.

The fire was smoldering well into the next day.

Three businesses and two residential lofts were destroyed.

Real estate developer, Joshua Holley knows the importance of this section of Downtown Denison.

“I had a lot of feelings about it. very sad time. but at the same time, there’s a lot of room for growth,” Holley said.

The land has been untouched since the fire, four years ago, and now the city of Denison is ready with plans to re-build.

" The landscape of the 300 block of West Main, will never be the same, but together, we’re making a new one,” Denison Mayor, Janet Gott stated.

She said the ‘Denison Rising’ groundbreaking is the first step in restoration.

" The 317 and 319 where the fire started will be new retail space with lofts that we have a very vibrant loft community in downtown Denison. So, this will just add to that vibrancy,” Gott shared.

Also included in the floorplan, a visitor center with upscale public restrooms.

“To rebuild these buildings will give us a new perspective, a new beginning in the 300 block,” she continued.

Developers are still working out what the finished product will look like, but they are confident that it will be a place that residents can be proud of.

