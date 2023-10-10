Denison preps for final stretch of the season

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Yellow Jacket football is looking to regain their footing after a close 7-point home loss to Terrell last Friday, dropping their record to an even 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Denison now sits firmly in the middle of the road in terms of making it to the playoffs with the Jackets needing to win three out of their final four contests to guarantee a post-season berth. As they now prepare for an undefeated Melissa team to come into Munson Stadium in Week 7.

" We’re going to approach it the same way as always,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “We’ll 1-0 every week, we’ve already told them you’ve got to go win three out of four. We’re in the exact same place we were in last year. We’re a much better football team than we were last year, let’s go play like it. Then go see what happens in November.”

