Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison preps for final stretch of the season

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Yellow Jacket football is looking to regain their footing after a close 7-point home loss to Terrell last Friday, dropping their record to an even 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Denison now sits firmly in the middle of the road in terms of making it to the playoffs with the Jackets needing to win three out of their final four contests to guarantee a post-season berth. As they now prepare for an undefeated Melissa team to come into Munson Stadium in Week 7.

" We’re going to approach it the same way as always,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “We’ll 1-0 every week, we’ve already told them you’ve got to go win three out of four. We’re in the exact same place we were in last year. We’re a much better football team than we were last year, let’s go play like it. Then go see what happens in November.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in...
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Carter County crash sends man to hospital

Latest News

Denison preps for final stretch of the season
Denison preps for final stretch of the season
2023 Red River Showdown Highlights and Post
2023 Red River Showdown Highlights and Post
Lone Grove-Perry State Championship Softball Highlights
Lone Grove-Perry State Championship Softball Highlights
Caddo-Red Oak State Championship Softball Highlights and Post
Caddo-Red Oak State Championship Softball Highlights and Post