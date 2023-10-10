Texoma Local
Grayson County begins annual Holiday Light Display preparations

The light exhibits that will soon illuminate Loy Lake Park in Denison are starting to go up.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Loy Lake Park in Denison as Grayson County begins preparing for its annual Holiday Lights Display.

Maintenance and facilities manager, Tony Bryant, said it takes about seven weeks to get all 90 of the light exhibits set up and illuminated.

“We have to wire them, make sure all the animation is working and we have to change probably a thousand bulbs every year,” Bryant said.

While smaller displays can go up in minutes, larger exhibits can take nearly a full day.

Bryant said two new displays will be added this year including Santa Claus and his reindeer along with ice skaters.

After nearly two months of work, the crew members will give the gift of holiday cheer to the community.

“It’s nice that we kind of can sit back and look and see what we have done,” Bryant said.

There will be a kickoff event at Grayson County Frontier Village, in front of the park, on November 24 at 5:30 p.m. The free annual display will continue until Christmas Day.

