Gusty Times Return...

High clouds streaming through Texoma skies will not bring any rain; it will be a mild night with southerly winds and lows in the 60s. Wednesday sees a cloud/sun mix, windy and warm once again, but perhaps a couple of degrees cooler than it was Tuesday thanks to the increased cloud cover. Wind may gusts as high as 30 mph from the south on Wednesday.

Winds will become even stronger on Thursday, perhaps gusting to 35 mph by late in the day and through Thursday night. A dry cold front barrels through Friday morning, leaving us windy and cooler for Friday afternoon. Mostly sunny to sunny skies Saturday offer excellent viewing conditions for the annular eclipse which peaks around noon Texoma time at about 80% coverage.

Pleasant fall weather continues into early next week with cool nights and mild days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

