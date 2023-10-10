Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gusty Times Return...

Strong southerly winds kick in ahead of a Friday morning cold front
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High clouds streaming through Texoma skies will not bring any rain; it will be a mild night with southerly winds and lows in the 60s. Wednesday sees a cloud/sun mix, windy and warm once again, but perhaps a couple of degrees cooler than it was Tuesday thanks to the increased cloud cover. Wind may gusts as high as 30 mph from the south on Wednesday.

Winds will become even stronger on Thursday, perhaps gusting to 35 mph by late in the day and through Thursday night. A dry cold front barrels through Friday morning, leaving us windy and cooler for Friday afternoon. Mostly sunny to sunny skies Saturday offer excellent viewing conditions for the annular eclipse which peaks around noon Texoma time at about 80% coverage.

Pleasant fall weather continues into early next week with cool nights and mild days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Durant man arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 10/10/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/10/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 10/09/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/09/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 7
Evening Forecast - Fri, Oct 6