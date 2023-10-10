Texoma Local
Healdton man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car

James Archer, 61, who was accused of ramming his girlfriend’s, car with his own is facing felony charges.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man accused of ramming his girlfriend’s car with his own is facing felony charges.

Court records show that James Archer, 61, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly rammed into his girlfriend’s car while she was in it on September, 28.

Archer was released from the Carter County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

