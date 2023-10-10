Healdton man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man accused of ramming his girlfriend’s car with his own is facing felony charges.

Court records show that James Archer, 61, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly rammed into his girlfriend’s car while she was in it on September, 28.

Archer was released from the Carter County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

