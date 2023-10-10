Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in...
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky

Latest News

FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear
Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details