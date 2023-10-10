Talk of the Town: Colton’s Run
Trace Sherrill, Colton’s father, sat down with Brenda to talk about the importance of the event.
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The 14th annual Colton’s Run is Saturday, October 21 starting at 7 a.m. in Durant.
Register for the event here.
Each registrant will receive a long sleeve Colton’s run t-shirt.
Full Schedule:
Early Packet Pickup - Friday, October 20, 2023
10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Market Square (2nd and Main) Durant, Oklahoma
Race Day - Saturday, October 21, 2023
7:00 a.m. - Race Day Registration and Packet Pickup Market Square (2nd and Main) Durant, Oklahoma
8:15 a.m. - Fun Run Begins
8:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremony
9:00 a.m. - 10K & 5K Start
Awards to follow race completion - enjoy music, Main Street Muffins and breakfast burritos.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.