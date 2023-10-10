Talk of the Town: Colton’s Run

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The 14th annual Colton’s Run is Saturday, October 21 starting at 7 a.m. in Durant.

Register for the event here.

Each registrant will receive a long sleeve Colton’s run t-shirt.

Full Schedule:

Early Packet Pickup - Friday, October 20, 2023

10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Market Square (2nd and Main) Durant, Oklahoma

Race Day - Saturday, October 21, 2023

7:00 a.m. - Race Day Registration and Packet Pickup Market Square (2nd and Main) Durant, Oklahoma

8:15 a.m. - Fun Run Begins

8:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. - 10K & 5K Start

Awards to follow race completion - enjoy music, Main Street Muffins and breakfast burritos.

