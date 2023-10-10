Texas Roadhouse teams with Women Rock for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Customers that donate five dollars or more will receive a free appetizer for their next visit.

Key Manager, Caitlyn Stickney, said that all donations go to the non-profit organization, Women Rock, in the form of Texas roadhouse gift cards. “We just like giving back to our community and that’s also a cause that’s close to all of our hearts, so we definitely like to do that whenever we can,” she explained.

Women Rock CEO, LuAnn Daniel said this partnership makes all the difference. “[Texas Roadhouse] pay us back in gift cards, and we were able to give those gift cards in our care packages to women that are going through breast cancer or surgery. You know, just maybe they want to send their husband out to get a meal to go and take it home, and that helps them. We also use them for people that go above and beyond volunteering for us. And, you know, they need a pat on the back, but we give them a gift card” said Daniel.

On Monday, they set up a table in front of the restaurant. “We have women rocking out at Texas Roadhouse. It’s a night in October that we do for awareness, education in the community and just in being a visible spot, and some people that might not know about breast cancer. They’ll see our pink bus and see us out here and stop by and talk to us,” Daniel explained.

Daniel said this way, they are given the opportunity to educate the community on who they are and what they do. “We pay for breast imaging procedures in breast biopsies. We have bill payment service when women are going through treatment. A real big push right now is breast cancer awareness education, because where we live has one of the highest rates of breast cancer in the entire state of Texas, so education is the key. We’re helping more women between 20 and 40, then 40 and over, which means these ladies, if they’re not checking their breast and they’re not supposed to get a mammogram until 40, things are not being found, and they’re the ones that are getting diagnosed at late stage.”

According to Texas Oncology, Texas ranks third in the Unites States in estimated new cases and second in expected cancer deaths due to breast cancer.

Daniel said that being educated on the topic should be more prevalent... “A breast cancer awareness education program is award winning. We’ve had two awards this past year with that, and it’s women that have been to our to us for help survivors that we’ve taught them how to go out and educate their peers. So it’s color to color and culture to culture, and that means everything when trying to break pattern of inequities.”

Daniel said Women Rock is unique, they help raise awareness year round. “It’s personal with us. We know those who we help, we’re doing education face to face and we grow to know them and we love them. And so the ones we lose, it really hurts. And the ones we can keep safe and prevent them from being diagnosed at late stage become part of us.” She also said that research and knowledge is important. “Any group, small or large, we can get in front of. We like to start educating at the seventh grade level. Breast self-exam, both visual and by palpation, is so very important. If you don’t know how to do it, call us, ask.”

Texas Roadhouse is accepting donations until October 17th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.