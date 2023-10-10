Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- First Mammogram

TMC Medical Minutes- First Mammogram
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Ardmore Police investigate robbery, need help identifying suspect
Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver failed to yield to another car in...
Three people taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- First Mammogram
TMC Medical Minutes- First Mammogram
TMC Medical Minutes- Swing Bed Program at TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes- Swing Bed Program at TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes- Swing Bed Program at TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder