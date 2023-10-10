Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two men charged for Ardmore home invasion

Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, who were shot in an alleged home invasion in...
Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, who were shot in an alleged home invasion in Ardmore, are in custody after being released from the hospital.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The two suspects who were shot in an alleged home invasion in Ardmore are in custody after being released from the hospital.

According to court documents, Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, wore body armor, camouflage and had guns on them when they kicked in the door of a home on the 1200 block of 3rd Ave NE.

The homeowner told News 12 that’s when he grabbed his own firearm and fired multiple shots, hitting Chaat and Ramsdell.

Chaat and Ramsdell are both facing felony charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and they are being held in the Carter County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Durant man arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky

Latest News

The light exhibits that will soon illuminate Loy Lake Park in Denison are starting to go up.
Grayson County begins annual Holiday Light Display preparations
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Customers that donate five dollars or more will receive a free appetizer for their next visit.
Texas Roadhouse teams with Women Rock for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Customers that donate five dollars or more will receive a free appetizer for their next visit.
Texas Roadhouse teams with Women Rock for Breast Cancer Awareness Month