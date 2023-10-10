Two men charged for Ardmore home invasion

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The two suspects who were shot in an alleged home invasion in Ardmore are in custody after being released from the hospital.

According to court documents, Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, wore body armor, camouflage and had guns on them when they kicked in the door of a home on the 1200 block of 3rd Ave NE.

The homeowner told News 12 that’s when he grabbed his own firearm and fired multiple shots, hitting Chaat and Ramsdell.

Chaat and Ramsdell are both facing felony charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and they are being held in the Carter County Jail.

