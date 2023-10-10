Watch for deer in the road as mating season approaches

(KXII) -Depending on the county, from late fall to winter, deer mating season begins, making the bucks more active throughout the day.

“They’re very frisky and they’re more likely to dart out in front of vehicles, especially at dawn and dusk,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Spokesperson.

So as drivers, it’s our job to be alert, “put your distractions away, your cell phone, any other distraction so that you can stay focused on the road and can see that deer as it approaches the roadway,” said Texas DPS Sgt. Tony De La Cerda.

“You want to pay attention to road signs, if you see that yellow diamond-shaped sign with a deer on it, you definitely want to be more cautious as that indicates it’s an area with high deer activity,” Armbruster added.

But if you do encounter a deer, AAA advises honking your horn with one long blast, as it may frighten the deer away from your car.

And refrain from swerving, it can either confuse the animal on which way to run or put you in even more danger.

“Don’t slam on your brakes, even if you’re going to collide with the deer,” Armbruster shared, “because when you do the front end of your vehicle goes down, and that deer is more likely to roll up into your windshield and strike there, which, of course, can be more dangerous.”

Once the impact is over, “call 911 and let them know you’ve been involved in a crash, and then law enforcement will arrive at your location to make a crash report and then also notify your insurance company,” De La Cerda said.

AAA reported the average animal strike claim in Oklahoma was almost $6,500 last year, up more than 40% from five years ago.

