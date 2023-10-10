Wilson man accused of hitting, kicking child

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Last week a Wilson man was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking a child.

According to a police report, a security camera caught Daniel Murray abusing a child he lived with.

Wilson Police Captain Kolby Robinson said officers were called to the home on Highway 70-A after a neighbor heard the commotion.

Robinson said the altercation started while the child was working on math homework.

“[The camera footage] shows Mr Murra, he was very physical with the child,” Robinson said. “Thumping him on the head with a pen or pencil, he did backhand him, struck him two times with his fist, and then kicked him when he was on the floor.”

Robinson said their investigation shows this wasn’t the first time abuse like this allegedly happened in the home.

He said the child’s parent did not stick up for the child.

“She didn’t want [the neighbor] to call [911],and actually she told him not to call but of course, the neighbor decided that wasn’t the best idea,” Robinson said. “I charged her as well following forensic interviews.”

Oklahoma laws require anyone suspecting child abuse or neglect to report it.

Robinson said since domestic violence often escalates to worse and worse injuries, speaking out can save lives.

“If you see something say something,” Robinson said. “Give us a call. Especially for the Wilson police, we’d be glad to go check it out. We’re never gonna be mad if we get a call to go check something out, even if it’s not something that we have to do a report on or something we need to get involved in.”

Police said after bonding out of jail, Murray violated his no-contact order on Wednesday, and will face another charge.

Murray’s next court date is in November.

