Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman dies in Choctaw County crash

On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.
On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.(Source: KNOE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sherry Clark, 72, was the passenger in a car that failed to yield to another vehicle at the US-270 and US-70 intersection west of Hugo on Saturday night.

Troopers said that Clark was flown to Medical City Plano after the crash before she died from her injuries on Monday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and were admitted in stable condition while two other passengers in the car with Clark were uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
A Oklahoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday night.
Oklahoma man flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Durant man arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother
One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky

Latest News

An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday exonerated Perry Lott who spent 30 years in prison for a 1987 rape...
Oklahoma judge dismisses case of man who spent 30 years in prison for Ada rape
The light exhibits that will soon illuminate Loy Lake Park in Denison are starting to go up.
Grayson County begins annual Holiday Light Display preparations
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, who were shot in an alleged home invasion in...
Two men charged for Ardmore home invasion
Customers that donate five dollars or more will receive a free appetizer for their next visit.
Texas Roadhouse teams with Women Rock for Breast Cancer Awareness Month