Woman dies in Choctaw County crash

COCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sherry Clark, 72, was the passenger in a car that failed to yield to another vehicle at the US-270 and US-70 intersection west of Hugo on Saturday night.

Troopers said that Clark was flown to Medical City Plano after the crash before she died from her injuries on Monday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and were admitted in stable condition while two other passengers in the car with Clark were uninjured.

