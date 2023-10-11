BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company

(InvestigateTV) — The Better Business Bureau issued another warning this summer about sports trading card company Panini America, after tracking a pattern of consumer complaints against the business.

“We’re getting complaints from consumers that they’re not getting merchandise, or they’re not getting goods and services that were promised,” said Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The BBB has received complaints from collectors in 46 states as well as three Canadian provinces.

Most complaints centered around customers purchasing multi-card packs that contained redemptions for “high-value” player cards the company failed to deliver. Disputed amounts range from $100 to $20,000, with an average loss reported to the BBB of $1,700.

“There’s a lot of emotional ties to sports teams, cities, players, things like that. We also know there’s a dollar value with sports teams and players and cards and memorabilia,” McGovern said. “You’re losing an investment. And you’re losing a part of something that is close to you.”

InvestigateTV reached out to Panini America for a response but has yet to hear back. The BBB said the company has since responded to its original inquiry as well as some unanswered complaints.

The BBB shared several tips for sports memorabilia collectors:

Do your homework on companies before making purchases

Check with the local BBB to see if there are complaints against the business

Anyone who experiences issues or does not receive merchandise should report the business

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.