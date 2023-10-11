Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company

Average complainant says they are out $1,700 in unfulfilled merchandise
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Better Business Bureau issued another warning this summer about sports trading card company Panini America, after tracking a pattern of consumer complaints against the business.

“We’re getting complaints from consumers that they’re not getting merchandise, or they’re not getting goods and services that were promised,” said Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB.

The BBB has received complaints from collectors in 46 states as well as three Canadian provinces.

Most complaints centered around customers purchasing multi-card packs that contained redemptions for “high-value” player cards the company failed to deliver. Disputed amounts range from $100 to $20,000, with an average loss reported to the BBB of $1,700.

“There’s a lot of emotional ties to sports teams, cities, players, things like that. We also know there’s a dollar value with sports teams and players and cards and memorabilia,” McGovern said. “You’re losing an investment. And you’re losing a part of something that is close to you.”

InvestigateTV reached out to Panini America for a response but has yet to hear back. The BBB said the company has since responded to its original inquiry as well as some unanswered complaints.

The BBB shared several tips for sports memorabilia collectors:

  • Do your homework on companies before making purchases
  • Check with the local BBB to see if there are complaints against the business
  • Anyone who experiences issues or does not receive merchandise should report the business

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Last week a Wilson man was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking a child.
Wilson man accused of hitting, kicking child
On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.
Woman dies in Choctaw County crash
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, who were shot in an alleged home invasion in...
Two men charged for Ardmore home invasion

Latest News

This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
It’s National Manufacturing Week, and one local steel company is ensuring students know there...
Madill High School students visit OK Steel and Wire for Manufacturing Week