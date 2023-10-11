Bells residents are searching for answers following property tax rate increase

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The mayor said the increased property tax rate is not permanent.

Former mayor, Terry Crumby, took the podium at Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting to express his concern over the decision to increase the property tax rate. He told News 12, “nobody’s embezzled money. It’s just the fact that it hasn’t been spent in a good way. I mean, it’s the city. We’re a small city, so we have limited funds as it is. So you have to decide and determine what is necessary to keep your city going.”

Crumby went on to say that people have questions... “there’s been things that have gone on that everybody’s blaming the city council. Most of the council members didn’t even know that it was going because it was done without their approval.” Crumby was Mayor for two years before losing his bid for re-election to Joe Paul Smith who won with almost double the number of votes. “When I left, we had a balanced budget. We had $400,000 in reserves and all of a sudden all of our reserves are gone because they’ve been spent,” Crumby said.

Mayor Joe Paul Smith said the property tax increase is in part too pay off a 7.2 million dollar loan. “There was that loan, there was an extra fire truck that was or a fire tender that was brought on, another police vehicle, and our reserve funds just really got hit last year. So if an emergency were to happen right now, we would be really struggling and it’d be really tight. So we’re trying to keep the city afloat.”

Smith also commented people’s concerns of the budget. “There has been accusations that there is $500,000 missing, that is absolutely not true, all of that money has been accounted for. There’s a 33,000 dollar a month payment for that 7.2 million dollar loan there is. We’ve had a different emergencies come up as far as we had a water well go down, the pump went out, we had a water main go out under a water tower, we’ve had different sewer mains go down that we’ve had to take care of.”

According to Smith, citizens can access the budget on the City’s website... “The city, the city administrator, myself, will sit and talk to people and go over the budget with you and show you and show the citizens where everything is going. That way they can see now, I understand they may not agree with everything, but they can see what’s happening, where it’s going.”

Smith went on to say... “please bear with us. You know, it takes time to improve things. You know, this is going to be the hardest part of everything right now, but the tax increase is not a permanent increase. It is something to help us to get through now and to better ourselves and put ourselves in a better position for the future.”

