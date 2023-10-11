Texoma Local
Collinsville ISD proposes 16-million-dollar school bond

Collinsville ISD is looking to improve the learning environment for students at its elementary campus.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Each grade right now has anywhere from 40 to 46 kids. Ideally, you’d like to have about 20 to 22 kids in each classroom. So, we’re right on the verge of needing a third section for each classroom,” Collinsville Superintendent Matthew Davenport shared.

They’re proposing a 16-million-dollar bond that would cover demolition costs of their oldest elementary building, built in 1938.

A building which Davenport says is impractical for use.

“We moved all of our students out of that building this year. we’re in the need of replacing that building or that that space,” Davenport said.

And add six new classrooms to their renovated facility.

As well as cover the cost of security upgrades.

“Right now, when you go into our high school and they buzz you in at the office, you walk into the office, you have free access to the whole campus. so ideally, what we would like to do is where that door is at, put a window in,” he continued.

If the bond is approved the district plans to modify this space into a music room and an art room for students

The bond would raise property taxes by 28 cents, but davenport says residents may not feel the pinch like they may think.

“We dropped $0.18 this year from last year. So, then it would go up $0.28 to be $1.23. so really, it’s a ten-cent different from what people have in their mind right now,” Davenport stated.

Early voting starts October 23rd and election day is November 7th.

