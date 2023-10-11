Denison business closes due to construction

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -On their 3-rd anniversary, Hobo Joe’s in Denison has closed.

“The construction on Loy Lake is no secret to anybody,” said Courtie Combs, owner of Hobo Joe’s.

Combs said they’ve lost so much business due because of the reconstruction project, that she doesn’t want to get into the numbers.

“I could tell you, you’d want to throw up, honestly,” Combs said.

Combs said they had to let go almost 30 employees.

“We have carried the load financially for so many months and hit the loss personally just to keep those employees working,” Combs added.

The nearly $10 million project goes from US 75 to Odelle Avenue, the city says it will beautify the area and make it more functional.

“It’s going pretty good, we have almost all of the underground utilities in, we’re so excited,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

But Combs said the city didn’t communicate the well or address their needs.

“We do communicate, everyone has our phone numbers for the most part and email addresses, so as issues have come up, which they do in construction, we rely on folks to reach out to us, we go and visit,” said Stearns.

“We only have one way in one way out,” Combs said.

Three years ago, Combs said they approached the city about adding another entrance, but they didn’t get anywhere.

“We’ve worked really hard to try to maintain access for all of the businesses and it isn’t always ideal, it’s not always easy and the perfect way to get in and out,” Stearns added.

The city says they are on schedule to complete construction next summer.

Combs said they aren’t sure when they will re-open the Denison location, but the Madill location is still open.

