Durant looks to take next step against Coweta
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Lions will face Coweta in a key district game on Thursday.
Both Durant and Coweta come into the game with a 4-2 overall record on the year. Durant has really played well of late. The lions have posted back-to-back blowout wins over Glenpool and East Central.
Now, Durant faces a big test against the Tigers in a district game that will certainly have playoff implications.
