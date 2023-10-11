Durant looks to take next step against Coweta

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Lions will face Coweta in a key district game on Thursday.

Both Durant and Coweta come into the game with a 4-2 overall record on the year. Durant has really played well of late. The lions have posted back-to-back blowout wins over Glenpool and East Central.

Now, Durant faces a big test against the Tigers in a district game that will certainly have playoff implications.

